Alec Aloni

Alec Aloni

A California man who was certain he would walk out of the courtroom a free man suffered a meltdown when he learned he was instead going straight to jail for nearly one full year.

Alec Aloni, 30, Redondo Beach, dropped out of his chair to his hands and knees before rolling over onto his back in disbelief during a Friday, June 9 sentencing hearing before Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert.

0
2
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.