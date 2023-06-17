A California man who was certain he would walk out of the courtroom a free man suffered a meltdown when he learned he was instead going straight to jail for nearly one full year.
Alec Aloni, 30, Redondo Beach, dropped out of his chair to his hands and knees before rolling over onto his back in disbelief during a Friday, June 9 sentencing hearing before Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert.
“Where did Mr. Aloni go,” the judge queried when the defendant dropped out of his sight to the floor.
“He doesn’t look well judge,” replied defense attorney Trent Buckallew.
“Mr. Aloni you need to get back up in the chair,” Lambert said.
Aloni was shocked that Lambert imposed a 350-day jail term as a condition of three years’ probation for an endangerment conviction.
“Fix this please. You’ve got to fix this please, Aloni pleaded with his attorney while gasping for air. “I don’t know what’s going on. I didn’t do anything. You said this wouldn’t happen.”
“I’ve never seen this happen,” Buckallew told his client.
Judge Lambert left the bench indicating he had summoned medical help for the defendant. Security stood over Aloni who recovered and returned to his chair with Lambert returning to continue the sentencing before medical support arrived.
Buckallew begged the judge for reconsideration of the jail time, indicating Aloni had not checked out of his hotel and that his vehicle and possessions would be stranded in Kingman. Judge Lambert responded that anyone showing up for sentencing should be prepared to address any consequence within range of punishment.
Buckallew argued the sentence was harsh for a non-dangerous conviction he said was based on the fact that Aloni was a prospect riding with Vagos motorcycle club members when they held up traffic preventing a vehicle from moving around the group on Highway 93 west of Dolan Springs in March, 2020.
Judge Lambert was instead focused on the pre-sentence report that indicated Aloni and possibly another biker brandished hand guns as they threatened a traumatized woman and her 14-year-old daughter in their encircled vehicle.
“Citizens of the United States and citizens of Arizona should be free and safe from intimidation on our roadways,” Lambert barked. “We the people will not be intimidated by such acts and groups. That’s not acceptable anywhere.”
Lambert refused to reconsider punishment and Aloni, who has dual residency in America and Israel, was escorted to the Adult Detention Center for booking. Jail staff reported that Aloni was fine and exhibited no medical or health issues while being processed for incarceration.
