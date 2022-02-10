A California man is dead after a fatal boating accident this week on the Parker Strip.
The victim, identified as Ali Bozorgzad, 49, of Yucaipa, reportedly fell off of a watercraft Wednesday afternoon. Witnesses pulled Bozorgzad to shore, where he was reported to be unresponsive.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies assisted Buckskin Fire officials in attempts to resuscitate Bozorgzad, until the victim was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene.
The incident remained under investigation by the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office as of Thursday evening.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.