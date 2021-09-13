What started as a traffic stop for a busted tail light ended with a California woman being arrested on three different charges.
According to the police report, On July 12 at 2:17 a.m. a Lake Havasu City police officer was on patrol on State Route 95 when he noticed a brown sedan with a broken taillight. A records check of the vehicle’s license plate also revealed that its registration expired in May 2018. Police say they performed a traffic stop and made contact with the driver Melissa Segovia.
According to police Segovia told them that she had just got the vehicle two months ago and hadn’t registered it yet and that her license is currently suspended. Police asked Segovia if they could search the vehicle because of her fast talking. Segovia agreed and when police searched the vehicle the report says they found a glass smoking pipe and 106 pills in an unmarked prescription bottle.
Segovia was arrested and transported to LHCPD jail where she was booked on charges of possession of narcotic and dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
