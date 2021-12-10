A California-based solar energy company has won a bid to begin development of federally-managed land about 60 miles south of Lake Havasu City.
The award was announced Wednesday in a news release by the U.S. Bureau of Land Management, as part of the Biden Administration’s efforts to create an energy sector free of carbon pollution by 2035.
Heliogen, based in Pacific Palisades, California, placed the high bid of $114,428 for a lease on the Brenda Solar Energy Zone in La Paz County. The 3,348-acre Brenda Solar Energy Zone is one of three such zones in Arizona, including the Agua Caliente Solar Energy Zone in the Yuma area, and the Gillespie Solar Energy Zone in the Phoenix area.
“Ths auction of solar energy zone leases represents a proactive effort by the BLM to implement responsible renewal energy policy,” said BLM Arizona Director Ray Suazo on Wednesday. “The auction will contribute to a target of permitting 25 gigawatts of renewable energy on public lands by 2025, under the Energy Act of 2020.”
Full development of the listed solar energy zones could ultimately produce as much as 825 megawatts of solar energy for Arizona residents, according to the BLM.
According to BLM officials, the auction process will ultimately further Joe Biden’s goal of reducing possible climate change due to carbon emissions, under presidential Executive Order 14008.
Before the federally-designated solar energy zones are developed, the BLM will conduct environmental reviews of site-specific development proposed by each company involved.
