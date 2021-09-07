A Bullhead City woman was arrested in Needles on charges of grand theft auto last week, and law enforcement officials say her accomplices were fished out of the Colorado River while attempting to escape.
San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies attempted to stop a vehicle on Sept.2, which was allegedly reported stolen from Laughlin. Deputies say the driver, identified as 29-year-old Bullhead City resident Raquel Acosta, attempted to flee from law enforcement, and led deputies on a pursuit through the streets of Needles. That pursuit ultimately ended on the Colorado River shoreline, north of Needles Bridge.
Acosta was taken into custody at the scene, while alleged accomplices Jessica Lozano, 23, of Mohave Valley, and Anthony Garcia, 42, of Needles, fled on foot.
Garcia and Lozano leaped into the Colorado River to evade law enforcement, the report said, and swam away from pursuing deputies. Lozano was soon picked up by boaters on the Colorado River, however. Those boaters transported Lozano to shore, where he was taken into custody. Garcia allegedly swam further, but was ultimately found hiding beneath a dock on the Arizona side of the river. Garcia was also taken into custody.
Acosta was charged with felony counts of grand theft auto and evading law enforcement. Lozano was charged with grand theft auto, and Garcia was charged with possession of a stolen vehicle.
Investigation into the case remained ongoing as of Friday. Anyone with information about the alleged vehicle theft is asked to contact the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office at 760-326-9200, or to call anonymously to 1-800-782-7463.
