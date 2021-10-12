San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputies arrested two Arizona residents Sunday afternoon, after a pursuit that led deputies across state lines from Needles to Mohave Valley.
According to sheriff’s officials, deputies attempted to stop driver Mason Paget, 24, of Mohave Valley, when he was found to be driving a vehicle without a license plate. Deputies say Quirin and his passenger, 23-year-old Bullhead City resident Jeremiah Quirin, fled into Arizona.
The pursuit ended in Mohave Valley, where Quirin and Paget allegedly attempted to run from the scene. Deputies tracked the pair to a nearby house, where they were taken into custody. A records check allegedly showed the suspects’ vehicle was reported stolen out of Nevada.
Quirin has been charged with one count of resisting arrest, and was released on his own recognizance pending a future court hearing.
Paget was charged with grand theft auto, and remained in custody at West Valley Detention Center on $100,000 bail as of Tuesday.
