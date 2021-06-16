The Contreras family is grieving the loss of their son after he died Monday from fatal injuries sustained during an accident on the water last weekend.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Office, a 28-foot boat collided with a personal watercraft, driven by 16-year-old Jorge Alred Contreras of Rialto, California, on Saturday. Contreras was ejected into the water, suffering serious injuries. He was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center and flown to a Las Vegas hospital in extremely critical condition.
The incident remains under investigation and occurred on a weekend when another man died from a Jet Ski explosion in Earp, California, and four victims suffered burns and severe injuries after a boat fire on the Parker Strip.
On Monday morning, his family decided to take him off life support after he was declared brain dead, his mother Mindy Contreras said.
“Although this incident is unfortunate and heartbreaking to our family, and we are left with a hole in our heart of uncertainty since there are different stories, and we won’t really know what happened until maybe the autopsy comes back, we are just grateful that he went quickly and without pain — as hard as it is to say,” Mindy said.
Jorge is remembered by his mother and his family as “the most kind-hearted, compassionate person anyone has ever crossed paths with.” He was an athlete, “an amazing son and grandson, unselfish, generous and just an absolute amazing soul,” Mindy added.
His family set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to help the family with any expenses they may have, which can be found at gofund.me/b9142b6a. The GoFundMe had raised $15,130 as of Wednesday evening.
Very sad for another family. The lake has become a go at your own risk venue.
Sad
