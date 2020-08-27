A California man may not have been relieved to discover that Lake Havasu State Park rangers found his lost property Monday at Windsor Beach. According to police, park officials contacted officers after allegedly finding a plastic bag containing the man’s wallet, keys and a smaller bag of suspected cocaine residue.
Police say the bag was found in the middle of the road, near the restroom facilities at Windsor Beach. The wallet’s owner was examined by rangers, and found to be that of 50-year-old Monrovia resident James M. Edwards.
Lake Havasu City Police investigators contacted Edwards, who allegedly admitted to losing the bag that contained his belongings Sunday evening. Edwards allegedly denied ownership of the smaller bag. Officers traveled to a London Bridge Road hotel in which Edwards was staying, and Edwards was cited and released on misdemeanor charges of possession of drug paraphernalia.
— Today’s News-Herald
