A California man was arrested after he assaulted two Lake Havasu City police officers while in custody.
According to the report on June 29 a Havasu officer pulled over truck suspected to be involved in a hit and run that occurred earlier. When the truck pulled over the police say that the suspect, 60 year old Steven Gregoire, exited his vehicle and started approaching the officer despite repeated commands to get back into his vehicle. The report says that the officer than had to use three palm heel strikes and side take down to restrain Gregoire.
Police say that Gregoire was then transported to LHCPD jail where he asked to be transferred to the medical center for injuries he sustained while being arrested. Gregoire was attended to by medical professional’s dispute being uncooperative. As the medical staff was getting ready to release Gregoire from the hospital, Gregoire allegedly sprang up from his bed and attacked the overseeing officer. The officer was able to retrain Gregoire but his prescription sunglasses and holster were damaged.
Gregoire was transported back to LHCPD jail where he was charged with aggravated assault on a police officer, threats and criminal damage.
And you want a nut like this to be able to have a gun. Think about it.
He probably uses 2 lanyards on his boat. Not that he actually owns a boat...
2 lanyards are required in Scottsdale.
Who said he had a gun?
