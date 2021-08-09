A California man was arraigned last month on felony fraud and forgery charges after he was allegedly found with $600 in counterfeit bills. According to police, he used $200 in counterfeit bills to buy a used mobile phone from a Lake Havasu City resident.
Michael S. Brothers, 34, of San Jacinto, allegedly agreed to purchase a victim’s mobile phone on July 18, for about $400. According to police, Brothers paid for the device with ten $20 bills, and two $100 bills. It wasn’t until later that day when the victim allegedly learned the $100 bills were counterfeit.
Later that day, witnesses contacted police after allegedly recognizing Brothers at a McCulloch Boulevard clothing store. Officers allegedly confronted Brothers at the scene, and Brothers allegedly told police he was unaware the bills he’d used to purchase the victim’s phone were counterfeit.
Police asked Brothers if he had any additional cash in his wallet, and Brothers allegedly presented a large amount of currency to officers. According to police, Brothers’ wallet contained more than $1,500 in legal tender, and an additional $600 in counterfeit currency.
When questioned further by officers, Brothers allegedly said that he won two jackpots at a casino in Parker. According to the report, Brothers said he may have gotten the counterfeit currency while visiting that casino.
Brothers was arrested at the scene, and as of Monday, he remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $10,000 bond.
— Today’s News-Herald
