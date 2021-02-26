On Jan. 10, a California man was arrested for theft, theft of a credit card, fraudulent use of a credit card, aggravated taking the identity of another, possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia.
According to Lake Havasu City police, Aaron A. Beardsley, 39, of Hesperia, CA, allegedly stole purses from two separate victims around 1:30 p.m. on Jan. 10. He then used one victim’s credit card to buy more than $1,100 worth of gift cards at Smith’s, according to the report. Beardsley was then located at Sally’s Beauty Supply, allegedly while attempting to use another credit card.
During a search of his vehicle, police found several hundred dollars worth of gift cards, merchandise with price tags still attached, multiple sets of keys and six items of identification (including Social Security cards and driver licenses). A bag of methamphetamine and a glass pipe with white residue were also found inside Beardsley’s vehicle
