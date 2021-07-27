A California man was arrested during a traffic accident investigation for an outstanding 2016 warrant.
According to the police report July 21 a Lake Havasu City officer was dispatched to the 1100 block of London Bridge road in regard to a traffic accident. The officer says that when they arrived on the scene they made contact with Jerry Smith who did not have his license but provided the officer with his date of birth.
A warrant check on Smith returned a valid felony warrant out of Lake Havasu City consolidated courts dated March 16, 2016. Smith was taken into custody and transported to LHCPD jail where he was charged with theft, identity theft and fraudulent use of credit cards.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.