Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a Kingman-area truck stop after receiving reports of a man who was allegedly harassing truck drivers in the parking lot. According to deputies, Bakersfield resident Kris K. Sousa, 42, had threatened several truckers at the scene.
Deputies arrived at the truck stop and spoke with Sousa, who allegedly said his wife had been kidnapped, and that he had tracked her to the location. According to the report, deputies could find no record at the time to indicate that Sousa’s wife was missing, or had been kidnapped. Deputies allegedly told Sousa to cease his alleged harassment of truck drivers at the business, and Sousa left the scene in his vehicle.
Shortly afterward, deputies received reports that Sousa’s vehicle was seen driving in the wrong direction on the off-ramp to Interstate 40. Sousa’s vehicle was found blocking the highway near Milepost 65, preventing a freight truck from passing.
Deputies attempted to take Sousa into custody at the scene, the report said, and Sousa allegedly offered deputies money in exchange for releasing him. Sousa was placed in a waiting patrol cruiser, where he allegedly began kicking the door of the vehicle. Sousa was shackled and transported to Mohave County Jail, where he continued his attempts to bribe deputies, the report said.
Sousa was charged with felony counts of unlawful imprisonment, criminal damage to property, attempted escape from custody, bribing a public servant and one misdemeanor count of obstructing a public highway.
According to the report, deputies later made contact with Sousa’s wife, who was safe and had not been kidnapped.
