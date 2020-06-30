Lake Havasu City police officers were called to a Swanson Avenue address early Sunday morning after receiving reports of a traffic accident.
According to police, California resident Luis E. Sanabria, 22, of Tustin, was found unconscious in the driver’s seat of his vehicle, which had stopped after striking a curb. Sanabria was allegedly found with the keys to his vehicle in his hand, and the engine off. Officers roused Sanabria at the scene, and asked him to exit his vehicle.
According to police, Sanabria appeared to be disoriented while speaking with officers. Sanabria allegedly agreed to perform a series of field sobriety tests, which he was unable to complete.
Sanabria was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail. A search of Sanabria’s vehicle allegedly yielded an empty beer bottle, and open bottle of vodka and a pouch containing suspected marijuana.
A test of Sanabria’s breath allegedly showed his blood-alcohol concentration to be 0.174% at the time of his arrest. He has been charged with misdemeanor counts of marijuana possession and DUI.
