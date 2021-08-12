Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to Beachcomber Boulevard last month after receiving reports of domestic violence incident. According to police, 50-year-old Travis N. Berglund, of Little Rock, California, physically assaulted the victim before throwing hamburger patties at her.
Police say an argument between Berglund and the victim at their campsite led to a physical altercation, during which Berglund allegedly struck the victim with an open hand. The victim fought back, police said, scratching his face. Berglund allegedly threw several nearby hamburger patties at the victim during the altercation.
The victim and a family member allegedly pushed Berglund out of their trailer, and contacted police dispatchers.
Berglund was transported from the scene to Lake Havasu City Jail, where he was charged with misdemeanor counts of assault and disorderly conduct.
— Today’s News-Herald
