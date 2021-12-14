A California man was arrested for allegedly driving under the influence and entering a Havasu home uninvited.
According to the police report on Dec. 13 at 3:36 a.m. a Lake Havasu City officer was sent to an address on Swordfish Drive for a possible home invasion. Police say as they were en route to the address they spotted the SUV the alleged suspect was in and performed a high risk stop.
The report says that police determined the driver, Alfredo Mejia, was allegedly driving under the influence with suspended driver license and a search of Mejia’s found open liquor containers.
Police said that Mejia told them he had fallen asleep in his car and when he woke up he entered a home thinking it was his friends. Mejia said when he saw an unknown male in the home he turned around and drove away.
Mejia was transported to LHCPD jail where he was booked on felony charges of an aggravated DUI and criminal trespassing. Mejia was also charged with a misdemeanor charge for having an open liquor container in the car.
