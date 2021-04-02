A California resident was arrested last month on charges of transporting methamphetamine when he was stopped by Lake Havasu City Police officers last month.
Jason M. Reck, 36, of Blythe, was allegedly seen driving on State Route 95 north of Havasu on March 4, with a canceled driver’s license. Officers stopped Reck near the intersection of SR 95 and McCulloch Boulevard, and arrested him at the scene.
During a search of Reck’s pockets, officers allegedly found a plastic bag containing suspected methamphetamine. Police further searched Reck’s vehicle, where they found two additional bags of suspected methamphetamine, a glass pipe containing suspected methamphetamine residue and other items of alleged drug paraphernalia.
Reck was arrested on felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also charged with one misdemeanor count of driving with a canceled or suspended license. As of Wednesday, Reck remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond.
