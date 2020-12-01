A California man was arrested last month after police allegedly found that he had been driving while intoxicated.
According to the police report, 29-year-old Apple Valley resident Jason D. Mathews was reported as a suspicious person Nov. 18 when he was seen parked at a Querio Drive location for more than an hour. Officers soon located Matthews, who allegedly informed them he had planned to stay the night at a friend’s home, in a nearby apartment complex. At the time, he said he believed he was in the wrong parking lot.
Police say Mathews appeared to be visibly intoxicated at the scene. According to the report, Mathews agreed to perform a series of field sobriety tests, which he allegedly failed to complete.
Mathews was arrested at the scene on suspicion of DUI. According to the report, Mathews argued that he had not been “driving,” but had in fact been parked at the scene.
Under Arizona statute, a DUI charge requires only that a suspect be in physical control of his or her vehicle – in the driver’s seat, with the vehicle’s engine turned on.
Mathews was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail, and officers were informed that Mathews’ driver’s license was suspended due to a previous DUI conviction. Police charged Mathews with one felony charge of DUI due to his suspended license.
As of Tuesday, Mathews remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $5,000 bond.
