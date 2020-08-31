Lake Havasu City Police were called to Knights Inn on August 29 after Robert Castillo, 38, was allegedly touching a woman inappropriately in the pool. According to the police report, it was said that Castillo slipped and hit his head on the concrete and could not answer questions. He was arrested after speaking to numerous witnesses. As of Monday, Castillo is still in custody and is being held without bond
