Police arrested a California man after finding a 30 year old stolen gun, drug paraphernalia and numerous drugs.
August 9, police found a backpack with marijuana, 6 white pills, methamphetamine, a glass methamphetamine pipe and a purple marijuana pipe in the car of Robert Roach, 56; police also found a gun that was stolen 30 years ago.
The police performed a civil traffic stop on the intersection of Smoketree Avenue and Lake Havasu Avenue after noticing the gun in his car.
