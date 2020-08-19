Police were called last month to the intersection of El Dorado Avenue and McCulloch Boulevard after receiving reports of a man urinating near a wall, in full view of traffic.
Officers arrived at the location and found California resident William P. Phillips, 24, of Twenty-Nine Palms, who allegedly matched a description of the suspect given by the reporting party. Phillips allegedly admitted to the incident when confronted by officers, and was arrested at the scene on misdemeanor charges of indecent exposure.
According to the police report, officers found a small plastic bag during a search of Phillips’ pockets, which allegedly contained a usable quantity of suspected methamphetamine. Officers also found a homemade steel pipe containing suspected marijuana residue, the report said.
Phillips was transported to Lake Havasu City Jail on felony charges of possession of dangerous drugs and possession of drug paraphernal, as well as indecent exposure.
