A California man was arrested with charges of OUI on Aug. 8. Police were patrolling the Bridgewater Channel, where they noticed a pontoon boat creating a wake in the “no wake zone.” According to the police report, Arthur Dederick, 45, was arrested on two counts of aggravated OUI, with a blood alcohol concentration of .193 while he was operating the watercraft.
