A California man was arrested on charges of OUI and leaving the scene of an accident last month when he allegedly struck two women who were wading near his boat, injuring one.
On July 25, Lake Havasu City Police officers allegedly saw a boat leaving the shore of the Bridgewater Channel at a high rate of speed. Operator Juan A. Salcido, 38, struck a neighboring vessel several times as he left the shore, the report said, before overcorrecting as he reversed.
Two women were wading in the water behind Salcido’s boat as he approached, the report said. One of the women was forced to dive under the water to avoid serious injury. The second woman was unable to avoid being struck by Salcido’s boat, and was pinned against another watercraft. According to police, both victims barely avoided being struck by Salcido’s propeller.
Salcido allegedly left the scene without stopping. Boating officers soon caught up to Salcido, who appeared to switch seats with another passenger on his vessel. Officers pulled the boat to shore and confronted Salcido, the report said.
Police say Salcido appeared to be visibly intoxicated while speaking with officers. Salcido was arrested at the scene on suspicion of OUI and transported to Lake Havasu City Jail.
The victim allegedly injured by Salcido’s vessel allegedly suffered bruising to her back, but did not require immediate medical attention.
Salcido has been charged with misdemeanor counts of OUI and failing to stop in a watercraft accident.
