Mohave County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Fort Mohave business Monday after receiving reports of a shoplifting incident in progress. According to the report, California resident Ronny D. Melton, 31, of Winchester, was seen concealing several of the store’s items in a box before attempting to leave the store without paying.
Melton was stopped by store employees, the report said, where he was detained until deputies arrived. According to the report, deputies found two bags containing suspected methamphetamines in Melton’s pockets at the time of his arrest.
Melton was transported to Mohave County Jail without incident.
