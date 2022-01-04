A California man was arrested for two aggravated DUIs after allegedly driving a vehicle with a BAC of .243 and an open can of beer.
According to the police report on Jan. 1 at 8:34 p.m. Lake Havasu City police received reports of a Ford truck that was swerving all over headed up Palo Verde Boulevard. Police say that an officer was able to pull over the truck at the intersection Palo Verde Boulevard and Wilison Drive.
According to the report police say when they pulled over the vehicle and approached the driver’s door the man, later identified as Jose Cadena-Reyes, was allegedly staring down at his steering wheel and failed to roll down his window. Police say eventually Cadena-Reyes opened his door and reportedly showed signs of intoxication.
Officers say they had Cadena-Reyes complete field sobriety tests but that he quit doing the tests allegedly saying he was drunk and could not perform.
Cadena-Reyes was transported to LHCPD jail where he was booked with two felony charges of aggravated DUI and one misdemeanor for an open container in a vehicle.
— Today’s News-Herald
