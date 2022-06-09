Officers from the Lake Havasu City police department arrested a California man after the man was allegedly intoxicated while behind the wheel.
According to the police report, on May 29 at 6:32 p.m. a Havasu officer was on patrol on McCulloch Boulevard near London Bridge Beach when they saw a gray SUV approaching them at a high rate of speed and with its emergency lights on.
Police say they made contact with the driver, Elmer Gomez-Guevara of Bell Gardens, California, after making a traffic stop and noticed that Gomez-Guevara was allegedly showing signs of impairment. The report says that Gomez-Guevara told officers he had only one drink prior to talking with them but he allegedly struggled to complete a field sobriety test.
The report says Gomez-Guevara was placed under arrest and transported to LHCPD jail. A breath test given to Gomez-Guevara at the jail showed he had BAC of .158, the report says, and Gomez-Guevara was charged with a felony aggravated DUI due to children under the age of 15 being in his car.
