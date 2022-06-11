A California man was arrested for multiple felonies after allegedly crashing his Ford F350 into the median on McCulloch Boulevard.
According to the police report on May 30 at 12:13 a.m., Havasu officers were called to the 1400 block of McCulloch Boulevard, the overpass above State Route 95, for a reported single vehicle collision. The report says when officers arrived at the accident they saw a white Ford F350 utility truck with a boat trailer high-centered on the concrete median that separated the eastbound lane from the sidewalk.
Police say they made contact with the driver, Jordan Hawkins-Leaf of Canoga Park California, who told them he was on his way from the Island to pick up friends and wanted to make a right at the light but did not see the divider. The report says that officers saw signs of intoxication from Hawkins-Leaf and asked him to complete field sobriety tests which Hawkins-Leaf agreed to.
After struggling with the field sobriety tests and refusing to take a breathalyzer test, the report says Hawkins-Leaf was placed under arrest. Police say during a search of Hawkins-Leaf’s person they located a small zip lock baggie with a white powdery substance. A search of Hawkins-Leaf’s truck allegedly turned up an open beer can and $1, $5 and $100 bills folded into eighths with a white powdery residue.
The report says that Hawkins-Leaf was transported to LHCPD jail where it was discovered Hawkins-Leaf had been driving with a suspended/revoked license. After Hawkins-Leaf’s made several phone calls and a search warrant was issued for his blood, police say they attempted to interview Hawkins-Leaf. The report says Hawkins-Leaf told officers the white powdery substance was “coke” and he had “no comment” about whether he had used any of the illicit substance that day.
Hawkins-Leaf was booked on three felony charges for an aggravated DUI, possession of narcotic drugs and paraphernalia and a misdemeanor charge for the open container of liquor in his car. The report states that Hawkins-Leaf’s vehicle did
