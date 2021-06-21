Lake Havasu Police officers arrested a California man for boating while under the influence, wake violation and other safety violations.
According to the police report on June 13, officers were traveling northbound in a no wake zone near the north basin of the Bridgewater channel when they observed a large vessel traveling full plain toward them. Officers activated their emergency lights and stopped the vessel.
Police say when they made contact with the driver, identified as Christopher Garvin, they noted Garvin had slurred speech and blood shot, water eyes. While completing a safety inspection the report says that officers did not find a type 4 throwable and that children under 12 were not wearing personal flotation devices.
Garvin was then given field sobriety tests and took a portable breath test that the report says revealed a .151 blood alcohol count. Garvin was then placed under arrest while his wife shouted at officers “There has to be more drunk people on the lake.”
Garvin was transported Sign #8 booking station then to LHC jail where he was charged with two counts of aggravated operating under the influence, wake violation, children 12 and under no PFD, civil penalties and no type 4 throwable.
