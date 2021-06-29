A California man was arrested for operating a personal watercraft under the influence after he had a minor collision with another boat.
According to the report on June 19 at 2:01 p.m. two Lake Havasu City police officers were patrolling the Bridgewater channel addressing another incident when they heard shouting north of them. Police say when they looked in that direction they observed a crash between a moored vessel and a personal watercraft that was southbound.
According to the report police learned that along with hitting the moored vessel the watercraft also struck a small child. It was determined the child only received a minor bump on their head. Police caught up with the male driving the personal watercraft who verbally identified himself as Daviyon Tart.
Tart told officers that he had had a bud light platinum that day and according to the report Tart’s breath test revealed he had a BAC of .113. Tart was transported to LHCPD jail where he was booked on operating a watercraft while under the influence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.