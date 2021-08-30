A Big River, California resident was arrested in July after taking a package from the front door of a residence on Cisco Drive.
According to the Lake Havasu City police report, an officer was sent to Cisco Drive on July 30 for a reported theft of a package that was just delivered. The officer was able to meet with the person whose package was stolen and the report says that the person was able to catch up with the subject who allegedly stole the package and get their property back. Police say the package’s owner was able to show the officer surveillance footage of the suspect stealing the package.
According to the report two other Havasu officers were able to arrest the suspect who identified himself as Jordan Mason, after giving the officers a false name. A search of Mason’s person turned up marijuana, marijuana paraphernalia and a foil with burnt residue which Mason reveled was fentanyl.
Mason was brought to LHCPD jail and booked on three misdemeanor charges of theft, drug paraphernalia and false report to law enforcement.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.