Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a London Bridge Road restaurant Jan. 1 after receiving reports of a DUI driver. According to alleged witness statements, the driver struck multiple vehicles at the scene before leaving the area.
Officers located a vehicle allegedly matching witness descriptions on Swanson Avenue, and conducted a traffic stop in the parking lot of a restaurant at the location. Officers contacted the vehicle’s driver, identified as Dylan S. Brenn, 20, of Temecula, California. According to police, Brenn appeared to be visibly intoxicated while speaking to police.
Brenn allegedly denied striking any other vehicles with his car when asked. According to police, Brenn refused to give a sample of his breath for testing of his possible level of intoxication at the scene, and he was taken into custody on suspicion of DUI.
According to police, Brenn again refused to submit a sample of his breath at Mohave County Jail, and officers obtained a warrant to draw a blood sample to test his possible level of intoxication.
He was ultimately charged with misdemeanor counts of DUI and driving as a minor under the influence of alcohol.
