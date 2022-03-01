San Bernardino County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a Havasu Landing address on Monday, after receiving a call for service. Deputies encountered 34-year-old California resident Jared Chee, of Hemet, who was allegedly found in the act of vandalism and obstructing or resisting a police officer.
According to the report, law enforcement records showed a felony warrant for Chee’s arrest on charges of parole violation.
Chee was arrested at the scene and transported to the department’s Colorado River Station Jail. As of Tuesday, Chee remained in custody at the facility without bail, as he awaited an initial court hearing.
— Today’s News-Herald
