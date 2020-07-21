A California man was arrested at the Lake Havasu Marina last week on charges of aggravated assault, when he allegedly struck a pedestrian while driving under the influence of alcohol.
According to police, 35-year-old Valley Center resident Brenton D. Webb was hauling a trailer at the marina July 16 when he struck the victim. According to statements allegedly made to officers at the scene, Webb was allegedly pulling his boat out of the water when he heard a bump from his vehicle. Witnesses banged on Webb’s window and informed him that he struck a pedestrian, the report said, and Webb pulled his vehicle forward to allow the victim to move from underneath his tire.
Webb appeared to show signs of impairment, the report said, and he was asked to perform a series of field sobriety tests at the scene. When Webb allegedly failed to complete those tests, he was taken into police custody on suspicion of DUI.
At Lake Havasu City Jail, a test of Webb’s breath allegedly showed his blood-alcohol concentration to be about 0.066%. Although that number is below the legal threshold to drive in the state of Arizona, Webb’s blood-alcohol concentration remains consistent with charges of DUI to the slightest degree.
Police say the victim of the accident was transported by ambulance to Havasu Regional Medical Center for immediate care. The victim allegedly suffered stitches to his pelvic area, severe bruising, lacerations and abrasions from the accident.
