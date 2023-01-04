A California man was arrested Sunday night on an attempted murder charge after a Saturday night stabbing that occurred at Havasu Landing Resort and Casino.
At 7:57 p.m., 36-year-old Havasu Lake resident Brandon Chee was arrested by deputies from San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Colorado River Station after he fled from the scene of the crime the night prior.
According to San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Cpl. Eric Blackard, Chee and an unidentified man were inside the bar at Havasu Landing Resort and Casino on Saturday night before both parties left the establishment.
Chee left the bar shortly after the victim’s departure, with both men having a physical altercation in the parking lot of the casino just before the stabbing occurred at approximately 10:55 p.m., according to Blackard.
The victim, who remains unidentified, suffered from five to six stab wounds from Chee before the suspect fled the premises. Chee is reported as having thrown his weapon into the lake after fleeing from the scene. The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department Dive Team later found the knife used in the stabbing during a search the following day.
On Sunday evening, Chee was located in Havasu Lake by deputies and arrested on a charge for attempted murder. Chee was transferred to West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga where he is currently being held.
A $1 million bond was set for Chee with a court date arranged for Wednesday afternoon at Victorville Superior Court.
The victim is listed as being in stable condition, according to Blackard.
As of Wednesday evening, Chee’s case is listed as detention only for the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department. Chee’s bond has been updated to ineligible.
