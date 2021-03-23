A California man arrested on DUI charges early Friday morning will now face a felony charge after police say he damaged a door at the Lake Havasu City Jail.
Abraham G. Otrambo, 32, of Anaheim, was stopped by police at the intersection of Lake Havasu and Swanson Avenues, where he was allegedly found driving in the wrong direction and blocking traffic. Otrambo allegedly drove through a red light at the intersection before officers stopped him at the scene. Police say Otrambo smelled strongly of alcohol while speaking with officers, and appeared to be visibly intoxicated.
Otrambo allegedly agreed to perform a series of field sobriety tests, which police say he was unable to complete. Officers took Otrambo into custody on suspicion of DUI, and transported him to Lake Havasu City Jail. At the facility, he allegedly refused to provide a sample of his breath to test his possible level of intoxication.
While in a holding cell at the jail, police say Otrambo began to slam a “meal door” on the door of his cell, ultimately causing its hinges to bend and separate from the main door.
Otrambo was arrested on misdemeanor charges of DUI, and has been charged with one felony count of destruction of public jail property.
