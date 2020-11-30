Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a London Bridge Road restaurant Saturday after receiving reports of fireworks being fired into the air.
Officers found 60-year-old Alan L. Mahoney, of Temecula, standing near a box containing used fireworks when they arrived, with three acquaintances seated in foldable chairs nearby.
According to the report, Mahoney said he was unaware that aerial fireworks are illegal in Arizona. He was cited and released at the scene on charges of discharging prohibited fireworks.
