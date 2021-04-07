FORT MOHAVE — A California man was killed Monday night when a gun was accidentally fired in Fort Mohave.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff’s Department, deputies were dispatched Monday around 6:35 p.m. to a shooting in the area of Calvary and Dunlap roads, where they found Cody Richard Waltz, 40, of Apple Valley, Calif., being treated by Fort Mojave fire department staff. Waltz was taken to Valley View Medical Center, where he later died from his injuries. Detectives who investigated the shooting say the firearm was being transferred to Waltz when it discharged. The sheriff’s office says the investigation is ongoing and upon completion, the results will be forwarded for screening to the Mohave County Attorney’s Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.