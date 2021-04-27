Kingman Police officers arrested a man Thursday on charges of sexual abuse and sexual conduct with a minor, after police say he traveled more than 350 miles from Delano to Kingman to meet a 16-year-old victim.
According to investigators, Marc B. Mayubay, 20, drove to Kingman on Thursday morning and picked the victim up at her bus stop before school. Mayubay allegedly parked near the victim’s school, police said, before providing her with a large amount of cash and a new cell phone.
Police were called to the scene at shortly after 7:35 a.m., after receiving witness reports of Mayubay and the victim engaged in sexual activity in Mayubay’s vehicle. Officers arrived at the scene and confronted Mayubay, who allegedly admitted to the offense.
Investigators say Mayubay met the victim through an app known as “Monkey,” which is designed to connect teens 13 and older for video chatting. “Monkey” does not require age verification.
The Kingman Police Department advises parents to monitor their children’s phone and computer usage, and report any suspected criminal activity.
The victim was not injured in the incident, and was released from the scene to her parents.
