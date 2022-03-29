A Needles resident who was arrested under a felony probation warrant on Sunday was found with explosives in his possession, according to the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Office.
David Ross, 39, was contacted by deputies during a pedestrian check Sunday afternoon in Needles, and was found to have a felony probation warrant for his arrest. Deputies took Ross into custody, and deputies allegedly found several explosive devices during an inventory search of his belongings.
Ross was transported to the sheriff’s office’s Colorado River Station Jail, and booked into custody due to his warrant, in addition to one felony count of possession of explosives on a public street.
—Today’s News-Herald
