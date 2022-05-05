PARKER — A California man was sentenced to 37 months in prison, followed by three years of supervised release, for attacking another man with a hammer in 2020.
According to a press release from the United States Attorney’s Office in Phoenix, Jesse Michael James, 40, of Santa Maria, California, previously pleaded guilty to assault with a dangerous weapon.
James was accused of hitting another man with a hammer, causing serious injuries, on Dec. 7, 2020.
James is a member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma and the assault occurred on the Colorado River Indian Tribes reservation.
The FBI and CRIT Police Department handled the investigation in the case.
