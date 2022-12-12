A California man is scheduled to appear for arraignment this week in Mohave Superior Court on felony charges of kidnapping and aggravated domestic violence, after an incident that allegedly took place at the Shops at Lake Havasu.
Mohave County prosecutors filed an indictment on the above charges Thursday against 37-year-old Stockton resident Duston Houser, with an arraignment expected to be held Wednesday morning. As of this week, Houser remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond.
The case began Nov. 29, when Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the 5600 block of State Route 95 after receiving reports of a kidnapping in progress. According to police, witnesses said that a man later identified as Houser physically removed a victim from a local business, causing bodily injury.
Police say Houser led the victim to the parking lot, and forced her into a small black vehicle before driving away at a high rate of speed. Investigators say that Houser drove into the desert near Mile Marker 191, at which time the victim reportedly exited the vehicle and fled back toward State Route 95.
Houser caught up to the victim near the highway, according to police, at which time officers arrived at the scene. Houser was taken into custody without incident.
According to a felony indictment filed on Dec. 8, Houser was charged with one count of aggravated domestic violence on the previous day, in the area of Showplace Avenue. Prosecutors say it was Houser had two previous domestic violence convictions within the past seven years.
Police say the victim suffered minor injuries during the kidnapping incident, and was transported to Havasu Regional Medical Center for treatment.
Houser will be represented at his arraignment by Deputy Mohave County Public Defender Emily Weiss, who on Monday submitted a list of possible defenses to be used in at Houser’s pending trial. Those defenses include insufficiency of the state’s evidence, general denial of criminal wrongdoing and a lack of criminal intent to commit the offense.
