Duston Houser

Duston Houser.

A California man is scheduled to appear for arraignment this week in Mohave Superior Court on felony charges of kidnapping and aggravated domestic violence, after an incident that allegedly took place at the Shops at Lake Havasu.

Mohave County prosecutors filed an indictment on the above charges Thursday against 37-year-old Stockton resident Duston Houser, with an arraignment expected to be held Wednesday morning. As of this week, Houser remained in custody at Mohave County Jail on $25,000 bond.

