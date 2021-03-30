TOPOCK — A 45-year-old Moorpark, California, man was killed Monday afternoon in a boat crash on the Colorado River. According to the San Bernardino County Sheriff Department’s Colorado River Station Marine Enforcement Unit, the crash happened around 3:37 p.m. north of the Interstate 40 bridge near Park Moabi. A pontoon boat was headed south from the Park Moabi channel at a slow speed when it collided with a personal watercraft headed north of the no-wake zone at the bridge.
According to a news release, the pontoon boat turned around after impacting the personal watercraft and placed two injured men on board the boat and proceeded to the docks at Topock Marina.
Firefighters attempted to save the life of the 45-year-old PWC passenger, but he died at the scene, according to the release. The boy who was operating the PWC was taken to a local hospital and treated for minor injuries.
The four people on the pontoon boat were uninjured.
Anyone with additional information on the accident should contact Corp. Travis Vessells at the Colorado River Station at 760-326-9200. Callers wishing to remain anonymous may call the We-Tip Hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463), or leave the information on the We-Tip Hotline at www.wetip.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.