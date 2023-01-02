A California man pleaded guilty this week in a kidnapping incident that reportedly took place at the Shops at Lake Havasu.
Duston Houser, 37, of Stockton, California, was indicted in Mohave Superior Court earlier this month on charges including aggravated domestic violence and kidnapping, after his Nov. 29 arrest by Lake Havasu City Police officers. On Dec. 27, Houser signed a plea agreement with county prosecutors in the case.
Houser pleaded guilty this week to charges of kidnapping. Under the plea agreement, Houser will be sentenced to a term of supervised probation, with restitution paid to the victim. Because Houser entered his guilty plea prior to his scheduled arraignment, prosecutors have filed a motion to dismiss Houser’s additional charges of aggravated domestic violence.
The case began late last month, when Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to the 5600 block of State Route 95 after receiving reports of a kidnapping in progress. Witnesses at the scene allegedly said that Houser physically removed a female victim from a local business, causing bodily injury. Houser then reportedly dragged the victim to the parking lot, where he forced her into his vehicle before leaving the scene.
Investigators said Houser drove the victim into the desert near Mile Marker 191, at which time the victim reportedly escaped. The victim fled back toward State Route 95, with Houser reportedly in pursuit. According to police, Houser had just caught up to the victim near the highway when responding officers arrived. Houser was taken into custody at the scene without incident.
If not for Houser’s plea this week, prosecutors say the incident would have been Houser’s third domestic violence arrest in the past seven years.
Houser is now expected to appear Jan. 25 in Mohave Superior Court for judgment and sentencing.
(1) comment
Probation doesn't seem all that appropriate for a guy with 3 prior domestic violence arrests. It seems to be a mockery of what domestic violence laws were meant to address.
