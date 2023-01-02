Duston Houser

A California man pleaded guilty this week in a kidnapping incident that reportedly took place at the Shops at Lake Havasu.

Duston Houser, 37, of Stockton, California, was indicted in Mohave Superior Court earlier this month on charges including aggravated domestic violence and kidnapping, after his Nov. 29 arrest by Lake Havasu City Police officers. On Dec. 27, Houser signed a plea agreement with county prosecutors in the case.

Too old for this
Bob Lablaw

Probation doesn't seem all that appropriate for a guy with 3 prior domestic violence arrests. It seems to be a mockery of what domestic violence laws were meant to address.

Report Add Reply

