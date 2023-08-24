California man reaches plea deal for allegedly having sex with a minor: A California man who had sex with his teenage neighbor from Orange County at his condominium in Lake Havasu City has entered a plea agreement that spares him from prison. The deal for Glenn Costa, 44, was entered Wednesday, in Mohave County Superior Court in Kingman.

Charges of sexual conduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor are watered down and away in a deal that will convict the businessman of attempted sexual abuse.

