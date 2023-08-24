California man reaches plea deal for allegedly having sex with a minor: A California man who had sex with his teenage neighbor from Orange County at his condominium in Lake Havasu City has entered a plea agreement that spares him from prison. The deal for Glenn Costa, 44, was entered Wednesday, in Mohave County Superior Court in Kingman.
Charges of sexual conduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor are watered down and away in a deal that will convict the businessman of attempted sexual abuse.
Deputy Mohave County attorney Jackson Koonce told the Court that the defendant had been a neighbor of the victim’s parents and friend of the family for a couple of years when Costa and the teenage daughter began an ongoing physical relationship. He said Costa met the girl when she was in junior high school and knew her to be underage when the illegal activity began.
Defense attorney Michael Wozniak said the girl was 17-years-old when she drove to Lake Havasu to be with the defendant and willingly engaged in sex earlier this year, though consent cannot be used as a legal defense until the age of 18 in Arizona.
Terms of the deal require Mohave County Superior Court Judge Derek Carlisle to order 3 years of supervised probation at a Sept. 22 sentencing hearing. Carlisle can impose up to one year county jail time and also has discretion to order restitution and sex offender registration protocols.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.