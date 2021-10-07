A criminal case involving an alcohol involved boating accident that claimed the lives of two people at Lake Havasu more than 4 years ago culminated in sentencing Monday. Mohave County Superior Court Judge Rick Lambert ordered four years prison, followed by 6 years’ probation for 53-year-old Brian Simmons.
The punishment for the Hawthorne, California man was mandated under terms of the plea agreement convicting Simmons of 2 counts of manslaughter. During a previous change of plea hearing, deputy county attorney Kellen Marlowe told the Court that Simmons’ blood alcohol was slightly above the legal limit when the 35-foot, twin-motor boat he was operating crashed at about 8 p.m. on June 10, 2017.
The Mohave County Sheriff’s Office said witnesses reported the vessel made a sharp left turn, ejecting all six people aboard into the lake. The driverless boat reportedly continued circling at a high rate of speed before running ashore at Spectator point while another boat rescued all but one in the water.
Bruce Buchanan, 51, Redondo Beach, California, was unconscious and unresponsive when transported to London Bridge Beach, where first responders took over life-saving efforts. He was subsequently pronounced dead at Havasu Regional Medical Center.
Los Angeles resident Jennifer Martin, 31, was missing for 3 days before her body was recovered from 43 feet of water in the area of the accident.
