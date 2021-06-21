Two California men were arrested for disorderly conduct after fighting with security at a Queens Bay business.
According to the police report, on May 28 officers were dispatched to the area of Queens Bay and when they arrived the two suspects, Jaime Robles 25 and Manuel Hernandez 33, had been handcuffed by security.
According to the police, officers learned that the incident started when an acquaintance of Robles and Hernandez was detained by security for causing some sort of disturbance. While being detained, the acquaintance received some injuries to their shoulder. According to the report, Robles and Hernandez confronted security about the injuries and started a fight where Robles threw the security manager over a two foot wall.
Robles and Hernandez were transported to LHCPD Jail where they were booked on disorderly conduct.
