One year after the death of a 7-year-old child at Buckskin Mountain State Park, San Bernardino County prosecutors have filed a criminal complaint against the man allegedly responsible.
Arthur V. Garcia, 38, of Indio, was formally charged late last month with counts including vehicular manslaughter, reckless boating, operating a vessel under the influence of alcohol and child abuse under circumstances likely to cause great bodily harm or death. Garcia is now scheduled to appear for arraignment on Aug. 25 in San Bernardino District Court.
According to the felony complaint, prosecutors may seek enhanced sentencing due to a high degree of cruelty, callousness or great bodily harm to the victim; as well as the victim’s vulnerability and any other aggravating factors permitted under California law.
The accident took place last Memorial Day weekend, on May 28, while the victim was visiting the popular Arizona state park with her family. Authorities say the child was swimming about five feet from the park’s shoreline when Garcia’s watercraft approached. According to investigators, Garcia’s vessel struck the victim before running aground.
Despite efforts by deputies to save the victim’s life, she was later pronounced deceased at a nearby hospital. Garcia was arrested at the scene after investigators allegedly learned that he had been operating his watercraft while under the influence of alcohol. Authorities also said last year that Garcia may have been operating his vessel in a reckless or dangerous manner.
Garcia was released from custody three days after the accident took place, on $200,000 bail. He remained free from custody as of Tuesday.
