buckskin mountain state park

One year after the death of a 7-year-old child at Buckskin Mountain State Park, San Bernardino County prosecutors have filed a criminal complaint against the man allegedly responsible.

Arthur V. Garcia, 38, of Indio, was formally charged late last month with counts including vehicular manslaughter, reckless boating, operating a vessel under the influence of alcohol and child abuse under circumstances likely to cause great bodily harm or death. Garcia is now scheduled to appear for arraignment on Aug. 25 in San Bernardino District Court.

0
0
0
0
1

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.