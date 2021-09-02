A man visiting Lake Havasu City from California was cited for criminal damage after shooting a BB gun and breaking a sliding glass door.
According to the police report, on Sunday at 2:06 p.m. a Havasu officer went to Foothill Drive for an incident involving a weapon. Police say when they contacted the victim, she told them that she was watching television when she heard a loud echo through her house. The report says that when the victim investigated the noise she found that her sliding glass back door was shattered in a spider web fashion with a BB size hole in the center.
Police said the victim had no idea who shot her door, or anyone who might want to harm her. The report says after further investigation the officer went to a Palo Verde Drive address and made contact with a Michael Herrera. Police say Herrera told them he was visiting from California for the weekend and that he had been in the backyard shooting an air pistol. Herrera told officers that he believes one of the BBs went over the fence.
The report says that officers cited and released Herrera for criminal damage and discharging a BB gun in city limits without incident.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.