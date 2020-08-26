Lake Havasu City’s Rotary Park closes at 10 p.m., and any vehicle found there after hours is bound to get officers’ attention. According to police, patrol officers found one such visitor at Rotary Park early Wednesday morning.
Police say California resident Ashley C. Wald, 23, of San Ramon, was parked at the location when patrol officers approached her vehicle. When she rolled down her window to speak with officers, the report said, officers smelled the odor of marijuana inside her vehicle.
According to police, Wald told officers she often smoked marijuana in her vehicle. She allegedly told officers that she did not possess a medical marijuana card, nor did she require one, because she was of legal age to smoke marijuana recreationally in the state of California.
Officers searched Wald’s vehicle at the scene, and allegedly found a partially-smoked marijuana cigarette within.
Recreational marijuana use has been legal in California since January 2018. However, officers reminded Wald that possessing recreational marijuana use was still illegal in the state of Arizona. Wald was cited and released from the scene on misdemeanor charges of marijuana possession and possession of drug paraphernalia.
