Lake Havasu City Police officers were called to a Queen’s Bay night club after receiving reports that a California woman assaulted multiple security guards at the location.
When officers arrived, Upland resident Britney N. Arambula, 32, was detained in handcuffs by security staff. According to witnesses at the scene, Arambula allegedly attempted to leave the club with an alcoholic drink in her hand, and security guards attempted to stop her.
Security guards asked Arambula to pour her drink out if she intended to leave the club, and Arambula allegedly refused. When one of the guards attempted to take Arambula’s drink from her, Arambula allegedly struck the security guard’s face.
Other security personnel attempted to restrain Arambula, the report said, and Arambula struck another of the security guards, and kicked a third security guard in his groin before she was restrained and police were called to the scene.
After interviewing witnesses, officers transported Arambula to Lake Havasu City Jail on misdemeanor charges of assault and disorderly conduct.
